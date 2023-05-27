Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 385 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Owens Corning Price Performance
Shares of OC opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens Corning (OC)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.