Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 385 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Shares of OC opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

