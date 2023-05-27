Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 555 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 418.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,744 shares of company stock worth $10,036,426 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

