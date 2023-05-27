Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 150,008 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

