Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

