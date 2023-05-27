Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

