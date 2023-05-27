Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

