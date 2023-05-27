Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

