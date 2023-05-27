Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 116,199 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 84,634 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

