Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $382.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.