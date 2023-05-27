Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $164.24.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.