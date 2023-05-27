Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.