Berenberg Bank Cuts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 27

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PAF opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.20 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27).
