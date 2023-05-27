Berenberg Bank Cuts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 27

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.20 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27).

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.