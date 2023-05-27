Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

