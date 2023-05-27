BigSur Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

