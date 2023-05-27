Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 315.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH opened at $83.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

