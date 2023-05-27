BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

