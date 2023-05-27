BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 112,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 89,993 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 100,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

