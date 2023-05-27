BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at about $632,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TCPC opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 29.16 and a quick ratio of 29.16.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 12,812.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

