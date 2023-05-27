Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 1,334.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.