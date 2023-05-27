BMO Capital Markets Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

