Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

