Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$67.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.13.

BBD.B opened at C$56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

