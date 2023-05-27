Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 51.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,307,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 278,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

