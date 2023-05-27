Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Brady by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 119.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $49.28 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

