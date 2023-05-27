BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,729,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,729,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,168 shares of company stock worth $5,779,403 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

BBIO stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

