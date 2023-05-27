British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE BTI opened at $32.60 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

