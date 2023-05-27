Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $77.55 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

