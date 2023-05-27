Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.53. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

