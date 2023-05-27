Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.53. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.