Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
NYSE BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
