Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.53.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

