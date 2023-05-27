Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.7% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

