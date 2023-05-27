Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 779,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 962,861 shares.The stock last traded at $167.78 and had previously closed at $166.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Recommended Stories

