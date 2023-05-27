Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 779,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 962,861 shares.The stock last traded at $167.78 and had previously closed at $166.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
