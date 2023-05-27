C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $726,240.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
C3.ai Trading Up 15.9 %
Shares of NYSE AI opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in C3.ai by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
