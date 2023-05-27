C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Large Volume Increase

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,950,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 20,608,598 shares.The stock last traded at $28.88 and had previously closed at $27.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

C3.ai Stock Up 15.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582 over the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in C3.ai by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 33.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

