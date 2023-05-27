Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.63 and last traded at $215.22. Approximately 455,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,676,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.67.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

