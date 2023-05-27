Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.10%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.