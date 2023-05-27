Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 383.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2,582.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPZ opened at 14.82 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.73.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.