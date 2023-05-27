Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:CAL opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $664.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

