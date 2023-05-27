Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $106.11 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

