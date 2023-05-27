Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,762 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 169,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJUL opened at $25.70 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

