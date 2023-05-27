Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,626 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

