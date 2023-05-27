Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 978,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 183,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

