Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,621 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $979.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 93.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $7,418,570. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.