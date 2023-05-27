Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 151,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 1.0 %

WEX opened at $169.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.49. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $590,154. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

