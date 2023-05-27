Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after acquiring an additional 107,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after buying an additional 198,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,310,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,884,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.60. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

