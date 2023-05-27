Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $150.31 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

