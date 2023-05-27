Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,812 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

