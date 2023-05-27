Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 530 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,027,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

