Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1,740.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

