Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

