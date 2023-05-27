Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,404 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

